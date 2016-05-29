Ariana Grande's Doctors Insisted She Cancel This Huge Show

Bad news, Ariana Grande fans: The singer has canceled her upcoming performance at Rock in Rio in Lisbon, Portugal.
Last night, Grande took to social media to tell her fans that she was forced to cancel her performance. Grande said the last-minute change was due to a throat and sinus infection.
"I’m deeply saddened to tell my babes in Portugal that I have to cancel my performance at Rock in Rio. (I’ve literally been crying over this for an hour),” Grande wrote in the post. “I have a throat & sinus infection & my doctors have advised me not to sing for a few days."
Grande just released her new album, Dangerous Woman. Ever since, she's had a very hectic schedule promoting it, including a showstopping performance on The Voice with Christina Aguilera.
Grande ended her note by saying, "I promise to make it up to you, and to give you the best show I’m capable of when I return. Again, I'm so sorry to the babes who were coming to see me. I love you with all my heart."
