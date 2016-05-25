Why settle for one "Dangerous Woman" when you can have two?
Last night's season finale of The Voice saw Christina Aguilera join Ariana Grande in a duet to the latter's sultry new single, "Dangerous Woman." The singers donned black and white suits for the live performance, which was heavy on the powerhouse vocals.
Grande kicked things off by singing "Into You," which is also featured on her new album. She then segued into "Dangerous Woman," at which point Xtina and a bevy of backup dancers burst on stage. Man, these ladies can sing.
The pop stars ended the performance with a hug. We'd like to think they then huddled backstage and charmed everyone with their musical impersonations. Their ability to belt out lyrics isn't the only thing these two have in common.
Watch the performance, below.
