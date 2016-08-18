Sick Adele Cancels Concert, Gives Fans Video Doctor's Note

It's a hard decision to back out of a concert when fans are depending on you. But pop stars, like the rest of us, have to take care of themselves.
Adele recently found herself caught between her fans' expectations and her own health in Phoenix. She performed there Tuesday night, but she ultimately had to bail on Wednesday's show.
“I’ve had a cold for a couple days, and I’ve been pushing through it. I did my show last night, and I loved it, but I pushed too hard, and my cold has gotten the better of me,” she announced over Instagram. “I’ve pushed through a lot of things, but I’ve been trying to sing all morning and warming up, and nothing’s really happening.”
She's also been sharing shots of herself in her room, and she seems pretty sick.
Several other celebrities have backed out of engagements recently to take care of their health. Zayn Malik canceled a concert in June to get his anxiety under control, and Ariana Grande canceled a show in May due to a sinus and throat infection.
We're glad these artists have been able to prioritize their well-being even amid pressure to push through. Still, anyone in Phoenix who opted to get Adele tickets for Wednesday instead of Tuesday is probably kicking themselves right now.
