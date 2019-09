If Your iPhone 7 Is Acting Strangely, You're Not Alone

In their test, the noise is barely there — if you didn't know what you were listening for, you might not even notice it at all. Thus far, none of the users who have noticed the hissing (the issue isn't affecting all new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models) say that anything bad has come of the sound, so there's no major reason to panic about #HissGate. AppleInsider reported on a second issue, though, which happens when users put their iPhone 7 in Airplane Mode. The affected phones have trouble regaining cellular service afterwards, resulting in many calls to AT&T and Verizon.Apple has yet to offer an official statement on either issue, and we didn't notice the problems during our testing . If you are worried — particularly about the latter issue — just avoid putting your iPhone 7 in Airplane Mode for now, and manually switch off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as needed, instead.As for the hissing, maybe this is just your iPhone's take on Parseltongue.