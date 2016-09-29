The Dressing-Room Diaries Of A Size-14 Woman

My heart was beating so fast, I remember, like when I was near my crush. I had picked out a Hula-Hoop dress in light peach. The material had zero give and a plastic zipper up the back (a combination that, to this day, still makes me cringe). I stepped into the dress. All good so far. Arms in. Dress up. Then my mom tried to zip it. She tried and she tried and she tried. I can’t imagine what it was like for her, willing that zipper to close with the urgency of a woman who wanted this not to end in heartbreak, who herself knew what it felt like to wish for a different body.



Finally, she gave in. “I can’t.”



And then the tears came. It was the most overwhelming feeling I’d ever experienced. The dress represented everything: It was a tender wish, my permission to exist, a single moment of belonging, my proof that I was really a girl — all gone.



In the years that followed, I got a daily education in fat-hatred at school, and had it confirmed each time I stepped into a dressing room. My inability to find anything that fit me underscored the clear, cruel message I got from peers: that I needed to change my body by any means necessary; I was a monster, I was ugly and unworthy of humane treatment, and I didn’t belong anywhere.



Ten years after the Hula-Hoop dress, I was about to graduate from high school. It was prom season. I had spent years watching teen transformation movies, feeling shut out of every milestone moment in my own adolescent life. It is difficult now to imagine how much going to the prom meant to me then. It was the ultimate normal-teen experience, and my desire to “be normal” had supplanted any loftier goals I could have imagined.



Despite how badly I wanted to go, I was sure I was too fat to find a date or a dress. Still, my friends encouraged me to attend, and so, about one week before the actual prom, I managed to get tickets and a date (the guy who played clarinet next to me). The only thing left was the dress.



Again, I went to the mall with my mom, looking for something — anything — in my size. I was a 14/16 then, and nothing fit me. I didn’t dare have preferences about what the dress might look like; all I needed was one that would zip. None of them had give. All of them had plastic zippers. Two days before the prom I was ready to surrender my tickets and tell my band friend, Andrew, that I couldn’t go after all. But my determined mom pushed me to go shopping one last time, and it was on that trip when we finally found a dress: an A-line gown in Easter-egg purple. Looking back, I can’t believe how close I came to giving away something that mattered so much to me just because of a dress. But, like always, that item of clothing meant much more to me than its constituent parts.