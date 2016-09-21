Can you talk about the relationships you have developed with other embeds?

MA: "It’s hard for me to imagine this experience with any other group of people. That’s how much the campaign trail bonds you. (Well, that and spending 16 hours a day together in a Secret Service bubble.) I can confidently say that they will be a part of my life for years to come."



AV: "Here’s the best illustration of our relationship: I was carpooling through Florida with two embeds (one from CNN and one from The Associated Press) when I got a request to be on MSNBC. We have an app on our phones allowing us be live from anywhere, and within minutes, I was on the air with Tamron Hall, live from the passenger’s seat, as CNN’s digital reporter held my iPhone to shoot the interview.



"We help each other on the campaign trail; we ask each other if someone misses a line in Trump’s speech; we save each other seats; we steal each other’s MiFi signals; we remind each other what city we’re in (which is easy to forget when you average about three per day); we keep each other sharp on what Trump has said before, and we debate points of ambiguity.



"We really have become a family. We directly compete, but we do so with the utmost respect for each other. I know that my colleagues’ successes only push me to be better."



Were you prepared to do work on camera — and was that daunting?

MA: "Yes and yes, but being mentored by pros like NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell and Kristen Welker made it far less daunting."



What do you wish you knew before going on air?

AV: "Eyeliner is key. It’s something so little and so simple but it makes all the difference —especially when you’re feeling (and looking) tired."



You're constantly traveling — what three items do you always have on the trail?

MA: "Layers, chargers, and nuts."



AV: "Hair straightener, iPhone charger, and a camera (all NBC embeds are equipped with Canons)!"