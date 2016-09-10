There are many, many reasons to love Chrissy Teigen, not the least of which is the model's rather amazing willingness to speak her mind (usually via Twitter). This morning was no exception: Teigen took to social media to cuttingly clap back at the cavalcade of haters that quickly emerged following Hillary Clinton's latest comments regarding Trump followers.
At an LGBT fundraising event held in a New York City restaurant last night, Clinton told an audience of donors that approximately half of all Trump supporters could be grouped into a "basket of deplorables," reports The New York Times.
"To just be grossly generalistic," she began the now-polarizing statement, "you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. Unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people — now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets their offensive hateful mean-spirited rhetoric. Now, some of those folks — they are irredeemable, but thankfully, they are not America."
Clinton then went on to describe the other half of Trump supporters as "people who feel that the government has let them down," people who are "just desperate for change," and thus deserving of understanding and empathy. But Trump and many members of his rabid fanbase had heard enough and felt viscerally insulted.
Wow, Hillary Clinton was SO INSULTING to my supporters, millions of amazing, hard working people. I think it will cost her at the Polls!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2016
Teigen, however, has a very simple way for anyone, Trump-supporting or not, to determine if they should be riled up by the Democratic presidential hopeful's comments. Just ask yourself: Are you deplorable? (E.g., racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, or Islamaphobic.) If the answer is no, well: Move on!
It's pretty simple. If you aren't deplorable, she isn't talking about you. Are you mad for your deplorable friends or something?— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2016
