Kerry Washington Just Shut Down The Red Carpet Wearing Lady Gaga's Go-To Designer

The CFDA Swarovski Award-winning designer has seriously expanded his roster of celebrity clients recently. Maxwell still counts on Lady Gaga and Naomi Campbell as fierce supporters, and his designs are also being worn by Michelle Obama Jane Fonda , and Mariah Carey . Washington wore one of his minidresses to the premiere of Confirmation earlier this year. For the Emmys, the actress opted for a floor-length gown with cutouts below the bustier and a train trailing behind her.We should've seen this type of fashion statement coming: Washington confirmed her second pregnancy by debuting her baby bump in a witchy Marc Jacobs gown at the Met Gala. (As one does.) Of course, the actress is no stranger to making fashion statements while expecting. The public didn't react when she arrived at the 2014 SAG Awards six months pregnant and in a Prada crop top. The best response, of course, was simply noting how phenomenal her outfit was. Now, rolling up to the 2016 Emmys in a cutout bustier gown? Washington certainly isn't one to shy away from a stellar red carpet moment.