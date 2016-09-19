Kerry Washington Just Shut Down The Red Carpet Wearing Lady Gaga's Go-To Designer

As if Kerry Washington weren't already one of our Hollywood favorites when it comes to interesting red carpet style, the Scandal actress decided to rep one of our favorite new-ish designers on the Emmys red carpet.
Washington is known for supporting a range of designers, including established names like Hugo Boss and Atelier Versace (which her small-screen counterpart might also gravitate toward), as well as emerging labels like La Ligne, Monse, and Altewaisaome. For this year's Emmy Awards, Washington and her stylist, Erin Walsh, went the custom route with a designer who falls squarely between the two aforementioned categories: Brandon Maxwell.
The CFDA Swarovski Award-winning designer has seriously expanded his roster of celebrity clients recently. Maxwell still counts on Lady Gaga and Naomi Campbell as fierce supporters, and his designs are also being worn by Michelle Obama, Jane Fonda, and Mariah Carey. Washington wore one of his minidresses to the premiere of Confirmation earlier this year. For the Emmys, the actress opted for a floor-length gown with cutouts below the bustier and a train trailing behind her.
We should've seen this type of fashion statement coming: Washington confirmed her second pregnancy by debuting her baby bump in a witchy Marc Jacobs gown at the Met Gala. (As one does.) Of course, the actress is no stranger to making fashion statements while expecting. The public didn't know how to react when she arrived at the 2014 SAG Awards six months pregnant and in a Prada crop top. The best response, of course, was simply noting how phenomenal her outfit was. Now, rolling up to the 2016 Emmys in a cutout bustier gown? Washington certainly isn't one to shy away from a stellar red carpet moment.
