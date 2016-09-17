Once upon a time, the most popular Disney princess of them all told us, "A dream is a wish your heart makes." But what if that dream doesn't come true — or it doesn't come true in the way you had initially imagined?
If you're Brooke Lowry, you make your own dreams come true with a fairy-tale photoshoot.
A mere three weeks before Lowry, who is a former Disney Television Animation employee, was scheduled to shoot her absolutely non-refundable engagement pictures at Disneyland, she found herself suddenly and surprisingly single.
But she didn't let that stop her: instead, Lowry turned what was supposed to be her happily ever after photo shoot into an inspiring — and stunning — solo session inspired by the Disney princesses we know and, sometimes unfortunately, love.
And the results, shot by photographer Drexelle Park, are nothing short of spectacular.
"It was a bittersweet day," Lowry told the Huffington Post, but ultimately, she "decided to show up anyways, hoping to one day look back on the pictures knowing they marked the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new adventure.”
Lowry wanted to make sure the photos embodied her favorite things: florals, femininity, and fantasy.
“I wanted it to be royal, magical, and enchanting, with a touch of whimsy and flair," she explained. "I wanted to document this massive transition in my life. It was definitely a milestone, just not the one I thought it was going to be...all I can do is have courage, be kind, let go of the past, work hard, dream big, and keep believing.”
Lowry managed to change her story, one photo at a time.
