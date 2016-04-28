Whether they've gone from rags to riches, learned to let their special powers shine, defeated a wicked witch, or been reimagined by some ambitious illustrator, we do love those Disney princesses. But which princess do we love the most? The folks behind Whisper, the anonymous secret-sharing app, decided to find out.
After receiving 80,000 responses to their poll the answer is: Cinderella. Elsa (Frozen), Aurora (Sleeping Beauty), Ariel (The Little Mermaid), and Belle (Beauty and the Beast) followed in the top five. We wonder: Is it Cindy's DIY fashion skills, ability to befriend mice and birds, or possession of a fairy godmother, that make her the time-tested fave?
Respondents did not, however, long to name their hypothetical daughters after Prince Charming's bride. Aurora is the number-one pick in that category, with 35.3% of the vote, and Belle is a close second place with 32.2%.
When asked what their most Disney princess-like quality is, 35.5% answered that they were understanding, like Belle, while 33.9% said they were curious like Ariel. Only 17 percent were bold like Aladdin's Jasmine, and 13.4% were courageous like Mulan. What, no one's "dangerously introverted" like Elsa?
If you're wondering where the majority of the people who care about these answers live, that would be Colorado, which is the state where people talk about Disney princesses the most, according to Whisper.
