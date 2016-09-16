In honor of the 25th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast, Disney is giving fans a peek into the making of one of the movie's hit songs.
As BuzzFeed points out, a new video shows the original cast of the animated classic singing "Be Our Guest" in the recording studio.
It's hard not to get a little excited over seeing the real-life Mrs. Potts, Angela Lansbury, acting out each and every word of the song.
As BuzzFeed points out, a new video shows the original cast of the animated classic singing "Be Our Guest" in the recording studio.
It's hard not to get a little excited over seeing the real-life Mrs. Potts, Angela Lansbury, acting out each and every word of the song.
More importantly though, this footage should get you even more excited for the upcoming live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens.
Disney first announced the live-action remake back in 2015. Since then, it's been keeping details of the movie under wraps, sharing only a short trailer that recreated the original shot-for-shot.
But earlier this month, Disney revealed a clip of Watson and Stevens reading a few lines from the film. While not in costume, this behind-the-scenes look did give a sense of the delightful banter we can expect from the pair.
Speaking of costumes, Disney also released sketches of what Watson will be wearing, hinting that she will be a more modern Belle. Yes, Watson is still wearing Belle's signature blue-and-white dress, but she's traded in those flats for a nice pair of boots.
Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17, 2017.
Advertisement