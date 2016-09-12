Next year, we'll see Emma Watson take on one of the most iconic roles in Disney history. The actress is starring as Belle in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. (Dan Stevens co-stars as the Beast.) The first teaser for the movie was released in May, and last week Disney shared another exciting teaser. But much about the film remains mysterious, and we have yet to see the actors in character. Now, though we're getting our first look at the costume design of one of the movie's most memorable looks.
Disney released some concept sketches from the highly-anticipated 2017 film, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the original animated movie. And Belle's signature, quaint-villager look has had an edgy update. The blue bow is gone. Her blue dress and peasant blouse look more tattered, and she's wearing a colorful striped apron at her side instead of the pristine white one. But our favorite alteration is to Belle's footwear: Her simple flats (which offer no arch support, clearly) have been replaced with a pair of badass, sturdy boots. And we must say, they look perfect for stomping around in the Beast's castle.
