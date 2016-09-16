You know that icky feeling when a picture of you and your ex pops up on Facebook's "On This Day" feature? Imagine seeing you and your former S.O. on the cover of a magazine on newsstands everywhere. That's the case for Chloë Grace Moretz, Teen Vogue's October cover star. Moretz is seen hugging a guy who has his back to the camera. And while the face of the person isn't visible, signs indicate that he is indeed Moretz's ex-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham.
The big giveaway is the hat. Beckham — who split from Moretz just two weeks ago — has been spotted wearing that same cap before. The hair looks like his, too. And, given that the pair was still together when the cover was shot this summer, it's not hard to believe that Moretz would include her then-boyfriend in the shot. In fact, in the interview Moretz opens up to Julianne Moore about her relationship with Beckham. On dodging the paparazzi together, she said, "We’ll go out and there will be 15 paparazzi and we’re just going to a grocery store. We are real people and we’re having real emotional experiences, and all this is happening around us."
The 19-year-old also said that dating somebody who is as on-the-go as she is helps make the long-distance work. "We both understand that there will be times when we can’t speak because we are too busy. Some of it is just based on trust," she explained. "If you feel that you can trust each other and go eight hours without talking, then you have something that can withstand space and time."
