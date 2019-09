The big giveaway is the hat. Beckham — who split from Moretz just two weeks ago — has been spotted wearing that same cap before . The hair looks like his, too. And, given that the pair was still together when the cover was shot this summer, it's not hard to believe that Moretz would include her then-boyfriend in the shot. In fact, in the interview Moretz opens up to Julianne Moore about her relationship with Beckham. On dodging the paparazzi together, she said, "We’ll go out and there will be 15 paparazzi and we’re just going to a grocery store. We are real people and we’re having real emotional experiences, and all this is happening around us."