These 1-Minute Halloween Looks Are So Easy To Copy

It might only be mid-September but we're already knee-deep in our Halloween prep. If you ask us, All Hallows' Eve is one of the best holidays for makeup lovers. After all, who doesn't love an excuse to whip out outré hues and vials of glitter? If you're stuck in the nascent phases of costume planning, we've rounded up seven of the most impressive (and easiest to copy) Instagram transformations that we hope will serve as inspiration for next month's festivities. Scroll down to check 'em out and prepare to be awestruck.
The extremely talented NikkieTutorials tasked herself with recreating popular Snapchat filters earlier this year. This Strawberry one is eerily similar to the real thing.
Teen makeup artist James Charles was also inspired by Snapchat filters when creating this beautiful galaxy-themed makeup — perfect for a other-wordly look.
Sure, this Lichtenstein face definitely takes some time and a steady hand — but you can also wear it with regular street clothes and still have a full look. Talk about easiest (and cheapest!) costume ever.
Remember the highlighter challenge earlier this year? It became a YouTube sensation, and resulted in this unforgettable video. You can wear it as a costume alone — makeup fans will get it — or incorporate it into any futuristic, space-age look.
Talented makeup artist Jordan Hanz created this bubbly face inspired by Tim Burton's upcoming film, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. Even if you're not a fan of the novel, you can't deny that this look is magical.
Pair this ethereal makeup with pastel or jewel tones for a fairy or mermaid costume.
What would this Halloween roundup be without an adorable mother-daughter costume? Self-taught makeup artist Dehsarae Mahrae is back at it again with her adorable (and slightly grotesque) rendition of Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf.
