Like A True Kardashian, Blac Chyna Will Eat Her Placenta

Blac Chyna will soon be part of the Kardashian family once she marries Rob, so why not participate in family traditions now? Okay, it might not be a full-fledged family tradition, but the Rob & Chyna star has said she will emulate her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kim Kardashian West and eat her placenta once her daughter is born.
Chyna appeared on the podcast Loveline With Amber Rose. During the conversation with Rose and her co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue, Chyna talks about her pregnancy and filming with the Kardashians. She tells Rose and Dr. Donaghue that she feels more educated now during her second pregnancy than she did with her first. She also says she has learned things about cord-cutting and placenta. "You can get these pills to take them after," she says, referring to pills that allow a new mother to eat the placenta after giving birth.
Kim Kardashian West has been very open about the fact that she used these pills after the birth of her second child, Saint. Kourtney Kardashian has also been outspoken about the practice, even going so far as to pull a prank for her family (on camera, of course) by pretending to serve them a meal with human placenta.
The truth about the health benefits of eating placenta are not as clear as Chyna, Kim, and Kourtney would lead people to believe. As we noted when Kim announced she would be eating the placenta pills, the practice has no proven health benefits.
This isn't the first time Chyna has followed in the footsteps of her fiancee's famous family. She does have her own reality show, doesn't she? But she doesn't always follow their lead. She and Rob have said their baby's name won't begin with the letter "K."
