How To Stream This Year's Emmy-Nominated Shows

We're just a few days away from TV's most prestigious awards event, the Emmys. You're likely familiar with many of the titles in contention, and undoubtedly have watched them yourself (ahem, Game of Thrones). But how do your favorite shows stack up against the competition? The only way to know is to scope it out yourself. And if you haven't been watching the nominated shoes on TV, you'll need to find a way to stream them.
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO Now are the main players here. Netflix, if you don't already have a subscription (or a borrowed login) costs $9.99 a month, with the first month free. Amazon Prime video is included with a $99-a-year Prime subscription; Hulu costs $7.99 per month ($8.99 if you want Showtime shows, too) with a one week free trial for new users; and HBO Now is $14.99 a month following a one month free trial (or, you can use HBO Go if you've got an HBO subscription).
Below, you can find out which Emmy nominated shows are available on which streaming platforms.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish — Available on Hulu
Master of None — Available on Netflix
Modern Family — Available on Hulu
Silicon Valley — Available on HBO Now
Transparent — Available on Amazon Prime
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — Available on Netflix
Veep — Available on HBO Now
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans — Available on Amazon Prime
Better Call Saul — Available on Netflix
Downton Abbey — Available on Amazon Prime
Game of Thrones — Available on HBO Now
Homeland — Available on Amazon Prime and Hulu
House of Cards — Available on Netflix
Mr. Robot — Available on Amazon Prime and Hulu
Outstanding Limited Series
American Crime — Available on ABC and Hulu
Fargo — Available on Hulu
The Night Manager — Available on Amazon Prime
The People v. O.J. Simpson — Available on Amazon Prime
Roots — Available on The History Channel
Outstanding Reality Competition
The Amazing Race — Available on Hulu and CBS All Access ($5.99/month)
American Ninja Warrior — Available on NBC
Dancing with the Stars — Available on Hulu
Project Runway — Available on Lifetime
Top Chef — Available on Amazon Prime and Hulu
The Voice — Available on NBC
Outstanding TV Movie
All the Way — Available on HBO Now
Confirmation — Available on HBO Now
Luther — Available on Amazon Prime
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride — Not currently available for streaming
A Very Murray Christmas — Available on Netflix
For the list of actors and actresses who've been nominated, click here.
