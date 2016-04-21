Winter is coming. Or more accurately, the much-anticipated premiere of Game of Thrones's sixth season is coming — this Sunday, in fact. (Is Jon Snow dead? Alive?)
Even if you don't have an HBO subscription, you can still get in on all the blood, sex, and scandal that goes down in Westeros. HBO announced that it'll offer a free preview this weekend (starting Friday, April 22 and ending Monday, April 25) so that non-subscribers can catch the GoT premiere along with Veep, Silicon Valley, and, of course, the debut of Beyoncé's "Lemonade" video. But the fine print there is that you will need to have a cable subscription — HBO directs people to contact their provider for more info.
Either way, when the weekend ends, you'll have to pay for your dragon-filled addiction. If you don't already have an HBO subscription, your best option is HBO Now, which lets you stream on multiple devices and is an internet-only subscription (so you don't need to worry about having cable service).
HBO Now costs $14.99 per month, which is on the costlier side, especially if you only use it to watch Game of Thrones. But anyone who can't get enough of the binge-worthy drama knows that it's money well spent. If you don't want to commit to a full subscription, you can try HBO Now free for a month. You can watch on a mobile device or on a desktop browser.
If you do have cable or satellite with HBO access (or a friend or parent who will give you their credentials), you can use the HBO Go app, instead. This app is free, but you need that cable or satellite information to log in.
With either app, you can stream on multiple devices simultaneously, so you and your friend can both watch the premier at your apartments at the same time.
But let it be known: We'd pay a lot more than $15 that to get our hands on whatever George R. R. Martin has written of The Winds of Winter so far.
