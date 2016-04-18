The superstar has unveiled a new trailer for her "Lemonade" video, which premieres on HBO April 23. It's a sensory feast, featuring rapid-fire imagery interlaced with some racy dialogue from Queen Bey.
"The past and the present merge to meet us here," she says, as we see her rocking cornrows and a fur coat in a parking garage.
Cue quick shots of flickering lights, Bey in a wedding dress, and women with painted faces. Then we witness the singer wielding a baseball bat and going full Harley Quinn on a New Orleans Police Department camera.
Meanwhile, the star coos about wanting the "love of her life" to wrap his legs around her. Pretty sure she means you, Jay Z.
Our takeaway: Like lemonade itself, this production is going to be sweet and tart. Bring it on.
