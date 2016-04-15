If Only We All Stumbled As Gracefully As Beyoncé

Beyoncé gets totally trippy in a fresh promo for her new activewear line, Ivy Park. The 17-second Nordstrom spot has Queen Bey effortlessly rollerblading around in a skintight, cobalt blue spandex and mesh getup from the line. Then, Bey gets a little ambitious. The singer-designer casually starts to spin, but takes a little tumble.
The apparently candid moment took the film crew by surprise, judging by the chorus of yelps around her. But Mrs. Carter's own charmingly composed reaction is the best part. She keeps smiling wide as she stumbles. "You wanted that shot?" she laughs good-naturedly. "You got that shot." If only we could all topple over so gracefully.
DROP EVERYTHING! Shop @WeAreIvyPark now! #IVYPARK #beyonce https://t.co/61i215V8alhttps://t.co/r6q2c72Gxc— Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) April 14, 2016
Advertisement