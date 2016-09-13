I remember the first time I watched Sex and the City — although the too-adult story line might have gone over my head, I fell in love with the over-the-top fashion I saw on-screen. Since there was nothing in stores that fit my budget or body that closely resembled those designs, I resigned my fate and lusted from afar, as most fashion-obsessed fat girls have done at some point. But one plus clothing brand is determined to not have any women feeling like I once did. On the heels of its successful Doctor Who and Suicide Squad collections, Torrid is releasing an Empire-inspired line.
Unsurprisingly, the 13-piece collection is filled with statement-making styles that echo the aesthetics of the five leading ladies — from Cookie’s diva attitude and Porsha’s urban cool to Anika’s elegant sophistication and Becky’s classic-with-a-twist style. Much like the strong women who dominate the show, these powerful designs will steal focus in any situation. “Not only is ‘Empire’ one of the best shows on television, its strong female characters really resonate with our customers. They embody everything Torrid is: sexy, fearless, no apologies. So this partnership was a natural fit for us,” explained Kate Horton, SVP, general merchandise manager at Torrid. “Now, women of all different shapes and sizes can dress like the show’s leading characters: Cookie, Anika, Rhonda, Porsha, and Becky.” The collection will span Torrid’s full size range — 10 to 30 — with prices ranging from $34 to $118.90.
Click through to see all the pieces in the collection, and let us know in the comments which styles you want for your Empire takeover. (We’re obsessing over the ombré faux fur and lace-up suit set.)
Unsurprisingly, the 13-piece collection is filled with statement-making styles that echo the aesthetics of the five leading ladies — from Cookie’s diva attitude and Porsha’s urban cool to Anika’s elegant sophistication and Becky’s classic-with-a-twist style. Much like the strong women who dominate the show, these powerful designs will steal focus in any situation. “Not only is ‘Empire’ one of the best shows on television, its strong female characters really resonate with our customers. They embody everything Torrid is: sexy, fearless, no apologies. So this partnership was a natural fit for us,” explained Kate Horton, SVP, general merchandise manager at Torrid. “Now, women of all different shapes and sizes can dress like the show’s leading characters: Cookie, Anika, Rhonda, Porsha, and Becky.” The collection will span Torrid’s full size range — 10 to 30 — with prices ranging from $34 to $118.90.
Click through to see all the pieces in the collection, and let us know in the comments which styles you want for your Empire takeover. (We’re obsessing over the ombré faux fur and lace-up suit set.)