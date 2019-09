Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Had The Best Response To This Troll

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are both forces to be reckoned with on their own, and you definitely do not want to mess with the two of them together.On Saturday, Kim tweeted about her daughter North West's love of fashion. At the tender age of three, West has been spotted trying on her mom's clothes , and according to Kim, she even picks out the fabrics for her own outfits.Of course, someone took this as an invitation to criticize her parenting, Buzzfeed reported. "These are the kinds of things why people hate you," the troll wrote.