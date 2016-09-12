Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Had The Best Response To This Troll

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are both forces to be reckoned with on their own, and you definitely do not want to mess with the two of them together.
On Saturday, Kim tweeted about her daughter North West's love of fashion. At the tender age of three, West has been spotted trying on her mom's clothes, and according to Kim, she even picks out the fabrics for her own outfits.
Of course, someone took this as an invitation to criticize her parenting, Buzzfeed reported. "These are the kinds of things why people hate you," the troll wrote.
These are the kind of things why people hate you @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/uoJ0IhjA2W— EMILIA K (@emseffect) September 11, 2016
This comment plays into a tired stereotype that women interested in fashion are superficial. But Kim was quick to set her straight: Fashion can be a serious, creative pursuit. "Because she has a passion [for] fashion and we've given her the tools [to] explore that? Spending time [with] dad at work isn't bad either," she retorted.
Bc she has a passion 4 fashion &we've given her the tools 2 explore that? Spending time w dad @work isn't bad either https://t.co/qZ3iSTMQbp— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 11, 2016
Chrissy Teigen also had her friend's back. "Babies can't play with tools, you MONSTER!" she joked.
@KimKardashian what kind of TOOLS babies can't play w tools u MONSTER !!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 11, 2016
Teigen probably understands what her friend is going through. The model is no stranger to mom-shaming herself. She faced a shocking amount of trolling just for going out to dinner soon after the birth of her baby.
I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning! pic.twitter.com/oQ54mtet8c— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016
The trolls don't seem to get either of them down, though. After all, they're confident in their parenting abilities, and they don't need strangers on the Internet to validate how they choose to raise their kids.
Once again, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen: 1. Trolls: 0.
