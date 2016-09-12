Story from Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Had The Best Response To This Troll

Suzannah Weiss
Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are both forces to be reckoned with on their own, and you definitely do not want to mess with the two of them together.

On Saturday, Kim tweeted about her daughter North West's love of fashion. At the tender age of three, West has been spotted trying on her mom's clothes, and according to Kim, she even picks out the fabrics for her own outfits.

Of course, someone took this as an invitation to criticize her parenting, Buzzfeed reported. "These are the kinds of things why people hate you," the troll wrote.
This comment plays into a tired stereotype that women interested in fashion are superficial. But Kim was quick to set her straight: Fashion can be a serious, creative pursuit. "Because she has a passion [for] fashion and we've given her the tools [to] explore that? Spending time [with] dad at work isn't bad either," she retorted.
Chrissy Teigen also had her friend's back. "Babies can't play with tools, you MONSTER!" she joked.
Teigen probably understands what her friend is going through. The model is no stranger to mom-shaming herself. She faced a shocking amount of trolling just for going out to dinner soon after the birth of her baby.
The trolls don't seem to get either of them down, though. After all, they're confident in their parenting abilities, and they don't need strangers on the Internet to validate how they choose to raise their kids.

Once again, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen: 1. Trolls: 0.
