Karlie Kloss On Balancing Her Life & Fitness Routine

Karlie Kloss is one busy woman. The super-successful supermodel (who also happens to be a prominent member of Taylor Swift's squad) recently finished her freshman year at NYU, launched a coding camp for girls in three U.S. cities, and has been making her own line of vegan cookies for NYC’s Momofuku Milk Bar since 2012. But that doesn't stop her from finding time to fit in some healthy habits.
“I don’t sit still very often, so that’s why I’ve had to learn how to really take care of myself, and feel my best even when I’m not in my routine, when I’m not sleeping in my own bed and working out in the same place doing the same thing every day," the ultra-athletic model told Women's Health.
For Kloss, that means sticking to the exercise she loves: running. “I get my tennis shoes on, put my headphones in, and run a slow five miles. I’m disciplined, because [working out is] the best gift you can give yourself. It’s therapy and stress release, and it reminds you to breathe," she explained to the magazine. Fitting for the face of Adidas by Stella McCartney's fall 2016 campaign.
Take a look at some of Kloss's fiercely fit photos from the magazine shoot and see more when the Women's Health October issue hits newsstands on September 13.
