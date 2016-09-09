The Top Trends For Fall Are All Very Kim Kardashian

Well, there's one silver lining to the whole seasonal switch-up happening on New York Fashion Week catwalks right now: Traditionally, new collections force us to think forward to spring before fall temps have even arrived, the "see now, buy now" phenomenon makes it totally okay to stop and take in seasonally sensible fashion as the weather begins to turn. Polyvore gave Refinery29 a glimpse into what users are searching for on the platform, looking at fall 2016 trends and ranking the top 10 most sought-after items. The results of its findings will surely please Kim Kardashian West: She's already crossed most of them off her list.
The site found that people have been on the hunt for clear heels (No. 1), choker necklaces (No. 2), and midi-skirts (No. 3). Kardashian has already tackled all of these trends: She amassed a collection of lucite Yeezy shoes, long before they figured prominently into the label's Season 4 runway. Often, she'll wear a few trends at once — like in this late-summer outfit, when she paired her plastic knee-high boots with a choker. The choker in particular has seen a staggering increase in searches — a whopping 2,148% — compared to the same period last year. (Polyvore's report was compiled using data from July 28 to August 28 of this year.)
Thigh-high boots, another Kardashian-Jenner family favorite, came in fourth on Polyvore's list, also seeing a spike in interest (700% increase in searches) when examined against last year's metrics. Platform sneakers (No. 5) and over-the-knee boots (No. 7) round out the footwear on the top 10 trends list, and prove that nostalgia — both from the '90s and the aughts — is still very much trending. (North West is already on it.)
There are some standout summer styles shoppers aren't ready to let go of just yet, per Polyvore: Off-the-shoulder tops (No. 6) and cropped hoodies (No. 8) both made the shortlist. (Luckily, shoulder-baring sweaters are becoming a thing for the colder months.) The site credits the popularity of hoodies to both the meteoritic rise of Vetements, as well as recent sightings on Gigi Hadid. Cropped styles are particularly of interest, as Polyvore saw a 232% increase in searches for that particular silhouette.
Rounding out the top 10 are bow blouses (No. 9) and camo jackets (No. 10), the former being pretty synonymous with Alessandro Michele's Gucci. Kimmy may not have had her own standout Michele moment yet — but since she's been so on it with this season's trends, we wouldn't be surprised if we spotted her in a frilly number sometime soon.
