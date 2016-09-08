Chrissy Teigen Has This To Say To Young Women About Donald Trump

Chrissy Teigen wants you to know that your vote matters.
The model explained in Glamour's upcoming October issue, “Here’s what I would say to a young woman who doesn’t think her vote matters: When Donald Trump — star of The Celebrity Apprentice; the man who brought you Trump Vodka (fail), Trump Steaks (fail), and Trump ‘University’ (very likely fraud and fail); and Twitter-hands extraordinaire — is setting up his bobblehead on the desk of the Oval Office and shredding through nuclear codes, you only have yourself to blame. Also, you aren’t just voting for the president. So many issues that affect your everyday life are decided locally on that ballot as well."
Teigen has been quite vocal about her disdain for Trump. In 2015, she called Trump's retweet of a user insulting her "the greatest birthday gift ever." Last month she called out Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson in a series of tweets, writing, "I get it, @KatrinaPierson. Get that $. Sell that soul. I personally could not go to bed sobbing into my pillow but you're just so strong."
Obviously, Teigen wants you to steer clear of a particular presidential candidate. Though she and the many women quoted in the feature — who all backed different candidates — did agree on the importance of voting.
Glamour's October issue hit newsstands on September 13.
