Chrissy Teigen Unleashed A Twitterstorm On Trump's Campaign Spokesperson

If you have the time, please go to Chrissy Teigen's Twitter feed . Start scrolling around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. You'll see it: a Twitter shade-storm directed at Katrina Pierson."I relate to @KatrinaPierson in the way that I would also be an incredibly horrible choice of campaign spokesperson," Teigen tweeted.Her next tweet said, "I get it, @KatrinaPierson. Get that $. Sell that soul. I personally could not go to bed sobbing into my pillow but you're just so strong."