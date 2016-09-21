Stunning Images From 29 Women We Admire

Refinery29 is pleased to present Represent: 29 Women We Admire, a group exhibition at this year's Photoville, the largest annual photography festival in NYC. Represent features work from 29 female photographers staking their claim in the photo world by pushing visual boundaries through imagery that is infused with self-expression and global inspiration.
Spanning genres from fashion to documentary, this exhibition brings together photographers who are exploring contemporary issues through intimate storytelling around the world, crafting new perspectives in fashion with mixed media, and challenging conventions through vibrant portraiture and quirky concepts.
Photoville's exhibits are built using repurposed shipping containers on the Brooklyn Waterfront. The festival brings together people from all over the world to experience photo exhibitions, outdoor installations, talks, and workshops. There are also free nighttime multimedia events in the Beer Garden in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The festival runs from September 21 to 25 and is free to attend.
Ahead, the 29 powerful women from Represent share some of their most stunning work.
