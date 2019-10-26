Halloween is the perfect time to bring Daenerys back from the dead. She may have met her fate in the Game Of Thrones season finale, but there's still a lifetime of looks for you to replicate come this halloween.
Daenerys Targaryen may well be the most iconic Game of Thrones character. Her long silver-blonde hair is instantly recognizable, as are her many, many outfits. If you're going to dress up as Khaleesi, you've got choices — from her silky Grecian gowns to her sexy leather desert-trekking gear. Plus, Daenerys costumes have the option of some really fun accessories — think toy dragons and giant, scale-covered dragon eggs. If you're not sure where to start, look no further for inspiration. We've got a collection of all the best Khaleesi costumes, right here.