Story from TV Shows

The Best Khaleesi Costumes We’ve Ever Seen

Carolyn L. Todd, Ariana Romero
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones finale “The Iron Throne.”
Halloween is the perfect time to bring Daenerys back from the dead. She may have met her fate in the Game Of Thrones season finale, but there's still a lifetime of looks for you to replicate come this halloween.
Daenerys Targaryen may well be the most iconic Game of Thrones character. Her long silver-blonde hair is instantly recognizable, as are her many, many outfits. If you're going to dress up as Khaleesi, you've got choices — from her silky Grecian gowns to her sexy leather desert-trekking gear. Plus, Daenerys costumes have the option of some really fun accessories — think toy dragons and giant, scale-covered dragon eggs. If you're not sure where to start, look no further for inspiration. We've got a collection of all the best Khaleesi costumes, right here.

More from TV

R29 Original Series