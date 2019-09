In case you missed it, Ariana Grande showed just how dexterous a performer she is by integrating some indoor cycling (complete with handlebar push-ups) into her MTV Video Music Awards choreography on Sunday night — wearing stilettos, no less. The singer appeared to have minimal issues balancing herself in the bubblegum-pink sneaker-heels she donned onstage with Nicki Minaj. (She is a professional, after all.) However, the black Alaïa booties Grande wore during rehearsals? Well, it seems those didn't fare as well.On Snapchat, the social media platform where we all show our not-so-polished sides, Grande pulled back the curtain a bit on what it takes to pull off such a feat. On Wednesday, already a few days after everyone marveled at her ability to coast through what seemed like the hardest Spin class on record, Grande back-posted a video to the app that she had recorded during rehearsals, Teen Vogue reported. "I'm taking this Snap a week in advance, but after the VMAs I'm going to post this," she begins, showing off the seriously scuffed-up sole of a fancy-looking high-heeled bootie.