It's the struggle every SoulCycle aficionado faces: you're huffing and puffing; suddenly, THAT song comes on. It's amazing, you're pumped. You open your mouth to sing along — and you wheeze. Because it's a cycling class. You're exhausted.
Well, judging by her MTV VMAs performance, it seems Ariana Grande doesn't have that problem. The singer performed her duet with Nicki Minaj, "Side To Side," while bouncing along on a stationary bike, all while surrounded by what can only be termed a cycling squad. Needless to say, it looked effortless — fun, even. Who doesn't want to belt out a tune while wearing a trendy visor-and-bralette combo?
I call bullshit — and so does Twitter.
THIS PERFORMANCE SPONSORED BY SOULCYCLE #VMAs pic.twitter.com/X5sVf2LcQd— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) August 29, 2016
Thank you Ariana Grande, for reminding a generation of women that they skipped that indoor cycling class this morning. (But if you really do possess the secret to singing while temporarily robbed of breath by exercise, can you teach us?)
