Lindsay Lohan Is All About That #NoBoyfriend Life Now

Lindsay Lohan is an open book these days.
The 30-year-old uses her Instagram account to constantly update her followers on her travels, her meals, and her relationship woes.
This summer alone, we've seen her go from happily dating, to maybe engaged, and now, to definitely single.
Lohan shared confirmation of her dating life by sharing an old picture of herself in a bikini with a few standout hashtags — "Maybe I go back to blonde? #noboyfriend #stillneedimsorry @terryrichardson #work"
From this we gather that she has dumped Egor Tarabasov, is waiting for an apology from him, and is ready for a change in her life, including her hair color.
In early August, Tarabasov was caught on video physically fighting with Lohan at a public beach. Most recently, on August 22, Lohan posted a picture where she was wearing a rather large diamond on the ring finger of her left hand which many took to mean that her engagement with Tarabasov was back on, but that seems to not have been the case.
