Lindsay Lohan Is Wearing Her Engagement Ring Again

Is Lindsay Lohan back together with Egor Tarabasov?
The former child star shared a photo on her Instagram account which shows her sporting the engagement ring her Russian fiancé gave her. Lohan captioned the photo with three yellow heart emojis and didn't comment on the status of her relationship.
The ring's reappearance is a sudden twist given the past few weeks. Last month Lohan accused Tarabasov of cheating on her. Footage also showed her screaming for help and claiming that Tarabasov had assaulted her from the terrace of her London home. During this time she also said she was pregnant, though it's unclear if that is indeed the case.
Since then, Lohan has been basking in the sun of Sardinia, enjoying activities like boating and jet-skiing. Has the break caused her to reconsider her split from Tarabasov? Or is she simply wearing the rock because she wants to?
One thing's for sure: The drama isn't over.
