Well, this is interesting. Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan told Us Weekly Tuesday that his daughter is pregnant.
"She's saying she is, so I believe her," he said. If it's true, this would be pretty bad timing, given that she accused her fiancé of cheating on her earlier this week.
But Michael Lohan is not the most credible source. Lindsay has accused him of making up interactions they never had before.
Except she's also contributed to this rumor. "I am pregnant," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post showing her with a fake baby bump — from the movie Labor Pains.
There's a good chance she was joking, of course, especially since she deleted it once the rumors started. But on the off chance that this is real, a pregnant Lindsay Lohan would definitely provide a lot of fodder for the tabloids.
"She's saying she is, so I believe her," he said. If it's true, this would be pretty bad timing, given that she accused her fiancé of cheating on her earlier this week.
But Michael Lohan is not the most credible source. Lindsay has accused him of making up interactions they never had before.
Except she's also contributed to this rumor. "I am pregnant," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post showing her with a fake baby bump — from the movie Labor Pains.
There's a good chance she was joking, of course, especially since she deleted it once the rumors started. But on the off chance that this is real, a pregnant Lindsay Lohan would definitely provide a lot of fodder for the tabloids.
Advertisement