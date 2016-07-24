Lindsay Lohan Accuses Her Fiancé Of Cheating

Lindsay Lohan's whirlwind romance may have hit a bump.
The former child star took to social media to share accusations about her fiancé, Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov. Among her cryptic posts is an allegation that the 23-year-old Tarabasov cheated on her with a sex worker.
Lohan hinted that there was trouble in paradise by sharing an Instagram photo with her lover's face scribbled out. The accompanying caption quotes the Nancy Sinatra song "Bang Bang," which is about a couple at odds.
She also posted, and then deleted, snaps about the situation. "My fiancé's being really angry at me, but I'm drinking water to get him to come home," she said in one video. "Honey, come home, please."
The tirade also popped up on Twitter. From the sound of it, Tarabasov not only didn't come home, he allegedly cheated on her with a "Russian hooker," whose details Lohan tweeted out. The linked Instagram account has since been deleted.
I guess I was the same at 23... Shitty time- it changes at 26/27 e2505t thanks for not coming… https://t.co/ImZVg1qiHE— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 24, 2016
Wow thanks #fiance with Russian hooker @pa5hlondon https://t.co/TRBK8KXXDn— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 24, 2016
Perhaps the most head-scratching tweet is the one that hints that the actress may be pregnant. Either that, or she's trying to drum up support for her 2009 flop, Labor Pains.
lindsay lohan labour pains trailer - I am pregnant!! https://t.co/f1vsqJnX1f— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 24, 2016
Tarabasov has yet to comment.
