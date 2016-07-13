Lindsay Lohan recently turned 30, and celebrated in style. Lohan, along with 70 guests, including her wealthy boyfriend Egor Tarabasov, partied in Mykonos, Greece.
She danced, she Instagrammed, and she yachted — all things one might enjoy doing on his or her day of birth.
A few things the birthday girl do NOT do? Get into an altercation with Tarabasov, have a freak-out, and throw his phone into the ocean. According to Page Six, the actress reached out to defend herself and set the record straight.
“It had to do with my friend throwing his phone case in the water as a joke...because [guests] were making fun of it... People said I personally threw [the] phone, but it’s all not true. It’s a total fabricated lie!”
The "total fabricated lie" that Lohan is referring to started with an article that ran in The Sun on July 10, titled "E.T. PHONE THROWN."
The site's version of the events were as follows: "She angrily lobbed his mobile into the water in front of shocked friends and family at the exclusive venue." Then, "in a fit of rage" Egor "chucked his drink over Lindsay, sparking a furious fight between the pair which prompted security to step in."
The false account fed to The Sun fails to mention that it was only a phone case — and that it was thrown in jest.
That same day, Lohan posted this photo to Instagram, lamenting the woes of dating a younger guy. Perhaps one who is petty enough to text other women on her birthday? Maybe. But it all seems to be worth it. She wrote, "Falling in love in exhausting [sic] .... Especially when you're the older woman and have already seen it all #loveis the most important thing at the end of the day #serenity."
She danced, she Instagrammed, and she yachted — all things one might enjoy doing on his or her day of birth.
A few things the birthday girl do NOT do? Get into an altercation with Tarabasov, have a freak-out, and throw his phone into the ocean. According to Page Six, the actress reached out to defend herself and set the record straight.
“It had to do with my friend throwing his phone case in the water as a joke...because [guests] were making fun of it... People said I personally threw [the] phone, but it’s all not true. It’s a total fabricated lie!”
The "total fabricated lie" that Lohan is referring to started with an article that ran in The Sun on July 10, titled "E.T. PHONE THROWN."
The site's version of the events were as follows: "She angrily lobbed his mobile into the water in front of shocked friends and family at the exclusive venue." Then, "in a fit of rage" Egor "chucked his drink over Lindsay, sparking a furious fight between the pair which prompted security to step in."
The false account fed to The Sun fails to mention that it was only a phone case — and that it was thrown in jest.
That same day, Lohan posted this photo to Instagram, lamenting the woes of dating a younger guy. Perhaps one who is petty enough to text other women on her birthday? Maybe. But it all seems to be worth it. She wrote, "Falling in love in exhausting [sic] .... Especially when you're the older woman and have already seen it all #loveis the most important thing at the end of the day #serenity."
Advertisement
Later in the afternoon, after the supposed phone-tossing incident, Lohan shared this selfie.
It appears that the great lie has officially been laid to rest.
Advertisement