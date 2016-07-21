Lindsay Lohan just pulled a Mischa Barton.
Lohan is being criticized for a tone-deaf Instagram post she dedicated to the people of Turkey and Nice earlier this week.
"If history were to be folded, where would we put the crease?" the Mean Girls star wrote as the caption to a photo that featured her in bed wearing silk pajamas. "Pray for the ones we lose everyday and appreciate every breathe you, we,🏻 all🏻 take."
Lohan ends the caption with Nice and Turkey hashtags, before writing, "#turnup and do something (goodnight and sleep with an idea for the future)."
While Lohan may have had good intentions with her post, for many the seductive boudoir photo doesn't seem to correspond with the message.
As Page Six reported, her followers quickly responded to the photo, which currently has over 61 thousand likes. One user wrote, “You should be extremely ashamed of yourself because you are a disgrace.”
Another wrote,"Your words are touching however, I find it to loss credibility with it followed by a picture of you sexualizing yourself."
Later, Lohan posted another photo, this one of her in the ocean hugging a man, in defense of her previous post.
"The perfect silence #love," she wrote. "Try to think about the last thing I put on my page.. The words are stronger than the picture you see."
Lohan's questionable tribute follows an Instagram photo of Barton sitting on a yacht that was meant to honor Alton Sterling, who was killed by Baton Rouge police earlier this month. Barton would later apologize for the post.
"I’m human, I’m not perfect, and I’m sorry if my Instagram post went out of context,” Barton wrote. “I didn’t mean to offend anyone.”
