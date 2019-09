Lohan ends the caption with Nice and Turkey hashtags, before writing, "#turnup and do something (goodnight and sleep with an idea for the future)."While Lohan may have had good intentions with her post, for many the seductive boudoir photo doesn't seem to correspond with the message.As Page Six reported, her followers quickly responded to the photo, which currently has over 61 thousand likes. One user wrote, “You should be extremely ashamed of yourself because you are a disgrace.”Another wrote,"Your words are touching however, I find it to loss credibility with it followed by a picture of you sexualizing yourself."Later, Lohan posted another photo, this one of her in the ocean hugging a man, in defence of her previous post."The perfect silence #love," she wrote. "Try to think about the last thing I put on my page.. The words are stronger than the picture you see."