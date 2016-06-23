Lindsay Lohan and her rumored fiancé Egor Tarabasov made their red carpet debut as a couple last night at the Grosvenor Hotel in London to support the Caudwell Children’s Butterfly Ball. While the pair have appeared in each other's social media before, it was their first time at an official event together.
Not much is known about their relationship beyond posts on social media and whispers about their deep romantic connection. What is known is that they do make a good-looking couple. And who can argue with supporting a children’s charity as a way to make a public couple debut?
It's too bad that Lohan didn't take this as an opportunity to reference her role in The Canyons, in which she also dates a handsome younger man. Of course, a reference to that role would probably have included some sort of deviant sexual behavior. We can guarantee that it would have included Bret Easton Ellis and possibly a late appearance by her. Maybe she'll do it next time.
All reports and posts seem to indicate that Lohan is the happiest she’s been in pretty much ever, so this can be nothing but a good thing. Unless we hear some crazy stories about Lohan stealing children’s gifts and dancing on the tables, in which case all bets are off.
Note: This did not happen.
Not much is known about their relationship beyond posts on social media and whispers about their deep romantic connection. What is known is that they do make a good-looking couple. And who can argue with supporting a children’s charity as a way to make a public couple debut?
It's too bad that Lohan didn't take this as an opportunity to reference her role in The Canyons, in which she also dates a handsome younger man. Of course, a reference to that role would probably have included some sort of deviant sexual behavior. We can guarantee that it would have included Bret Easton Ellis and possibly a late appearance by her. Maybe she'll do it next time.
All reports and posts seem to indicate that Lohan is the happiest she’s been in pretty much ever, so this can be nothing but a good thing. Unless we hear some crazy stories about Lohan stealing children’s gifts and dancing on the tables, in which case all bets are off.
Note: This did not happen.
Advertisement