30 Perfect Looks To Copy This September

Is it summer? Is it fall? TBH, we're not really sure — and the weather isn't, either. At least, that's what we're predicting for the month of September, which always seems to ride the line between super-sticky, sweaty, and hot (though we're still raising those prayer hand emoji for a few more weeks of sun) and crisp, breezy, and ideal for finally breaking out that new jacket we bought before it was actually cool enough to need.



Since the temperatures are likely about to bounce back and forth, you'll need a wardrobe that matches. Ahead, you'll find 30 outfits (one for every day of the month) that offer up a ton of variety. From sundresses to leather jackets, you'll be prepared for whatever transitional weather gets thrown your way.