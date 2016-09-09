It sounds like a grandiose generalization to describe anybody as an “artist of our time,” but for Signe Pierce, it’s an apt description. Pierce, 27, so effortlessly embodies her particular time and place (2016 New York City) that almost everything she said during our 40-minute phone conversation could be millennial gospel. She is, as she puts it, “a reality artist” and her body of work grapples with the most prescient social issues of our reality: sexism, racism, police brutality, LGBTQ prejudice, the surveillance state, the patriarchy, the ugly underbelly of capitalism.



During our chat she is uninhibited but remarkably self-aware, and it becomes apparent before she says it outright that she doesn’t distinguish between the personal and the political. “I’m seeking answers just about the human condition, about life, about the past, present, and future, about space and time, and just about the way we are with each other,” she tells me.



We touch on Kim Kardashian, the radical artistic value of SnapChat, Bernie Sanders and the recent reemergence of '80s cyberfeminism. She talks about reclaiming the color pink, genderlessness, using her body like a Venus flytrap to ensnare the male gaze, and how she's been thinking a lot about limitlessness lately. I wonder, What more could we ask of an artist in 2016?