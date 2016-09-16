Find Out Which Presidential Candidate Shares Your Taste & Style

Over the last year of this crazy campaign, we've learned a lot about the candidates vying for the White House.
We've dug into their political positions and promises. We've kept track of all the outrageous things they've said on the trail. We read emails and doctor's notes. We met their families on the national stage. And we even tried to understand why they think we care about the size of their hands.
Now, with only two months to go until Election Day, we're giving you a new way to get to know major party nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Swipe your way through this quiz to find out which candidate shares your taste and style. The results might surprise you. And don't forget to check out our 100-Day challenge to make sure you're informed and inspired to vote come November 8.
