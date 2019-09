Clinton advocates access to tuition-free college for students who can’t afford the costs.

Young voters, without a doubt, have many issues that they care about.But for those living solely on Cup Noodles two weeks out of the year because their college loan payments make it difficult to stock up on groceries, there’s one issue that might take precedence.Student debt, which hit an estimated $1 trillion in late 2011, became a major factor in the 2016 primary elections. Throughout the Democratic primary, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders made addressing the student loan crisis a central part of his platform. The ultimate Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, has pledged to address the issue, as well.But what has she actually said? Here are a few things to know. And if you want to know more about what Trump has said on these issues, you can learn about that here In a stance that may have been inspired by former opponent Sanders , Clinton promises to make college tuition-free for students whose families make less than $125,000 a year and are willing to attend in-state public schools. Under her plan, the federal government would give grants to states that " commit to ensuring " debt-free education for qualified students.According to her campaign site, the change would start with families that make less than $85,000 a year and gradually be expanded to include families making more. Given that the median family income in the United States was under $55,000 in 2014 , it would cover about 80% of families once it hits the $125,000 mark. Clinton would also make community college entirely free for all students, following President Obama's proposal that would have the federal government pay 75% of costs, with states covering the rest. Unfortunately, Clinton’s plans won’t necessarily cover the cost of room and board or books and supplies, which can add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars.