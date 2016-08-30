Those who subscribe to the Lenny Letter, Lena Dunham's daily email newsletter, may have noticed a "Late Summer Fiction Issue" in their inboxes Tuesday morning. It features a story by Lena Dunham titled “The Mechanic," which is written in the second person and describes a relationship with — you guessed it — a mechanic.
Full of Dunham's typical self-aware melodrama, it includes lines like "I shrug, a shrug that simultaneously says You know nothing and Please rescue me."
This story is part of a collection called Best and Always, which Random House is putting out next year, Flavorwire reported. This'll be Dunham's second book after her memoir Not That Kind of Girl — or her third if you count the chapbook Is It Evil Not to Be Sure, which compiles her journal entries.
Somehow, she's managed to do all this while directing Girls, running the Lenny Letter, and participating in the Hillary Clinton campaign. She and Lenny's co-creator Jenni Konner are also publishing content from other writers through their Random House imprint Lenny, according to Buzzfeed.
It looks like Dunham's got yet another thing in common with her character Hannah: her propensity for writing short fiction. But rather than just make a room full of MFA students uncomfortable, her real-life stories will actually soon hit bookstore shelves.
This issue was also an exciting lil' way to let you know that I'm at work on my first fiction collection, Best and Always, to be published next year by Random House. Thrilled to share a hint of it with you. #ilovewriting #womenwhowrite Go to the @lennyletter link in bio and subscribe to get all content early and right to ya inbox 🏆
