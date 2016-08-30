Gwen Stefani Shows Some Love For Blake Shelton's Home State

Blake Shelton has certainly done a number on Gwen Stefani's sartorial choices. She's wearing camo. She owns an Arizona Cardinals cap. And now, the ultimate Southern California girl is showing love for Oklahoma.
The pop star shared a selfie that shows her wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the name of her country singer boyfriend's home state. So we're guessing she wasn't put off by all of those sketchy tweets of his. Or maybe she was, and she's just giving her favorite musical a shout-out.
We're still waiting for Shelton to follow suit and rock a piercing and some old-school L.A.M.B. in honor of his alt-girl love. At this point, we'd settle for some Mickey Mouse ears in a nod to her Anaheim roots. Love's a two-way street, cowboy.
