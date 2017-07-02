Blake Shelton's Racist, Homophobic & Sexist Tweets Are Unreal

Blake Shelton confirmed that screenshots of offensive tweets he reportedly sent are indeed real. Screenshots of more than a dozen racist, homophobic and sexist tweets (now-deleted) from the country singer have been circulating the web for days. They're almost too awful to believe — but Shelton just confirmed their legitimacy.
We'll get to the "apology" in a minute — first, let's survey the damage. "Grown men who wear Chuck Taylor's [sic] may as well write on their fore head [sic] 'Cucumbers turn me on!!!'" reads one from 2010 tweeted out by The Music Tea. "How can I be attracted to lesbians?... I'm not gay," he muses in another. The Voice coach also wanted to know from his followers if Skittles were their favorite candy. (The rainbow, get it?)
Still more screenshots of posts captured by outlets including The Sun quote Shelton tweeting in 2011, "Wish the dickhead in the next room would either shut up or learn some English so I would atleast [sic] know what he's planning to bomb!!" Equally disturbing is this pedophilic 2010 statement screenshot by BroBible about actress Dakota Fanning, then just 16 years old: "Sooo.... I just figured out a great excuse for my sick fantasy about Dakota Fanning. I thought she was Amanda Seyfried." And in 2009, the 40-year-old tweeted, "I was 19 years old when my heart first got broken.. I'm over it now but I wonder what that fat ugly bitch is up to...." And these are just some of the highlights, unfortunately.
#Throwback to some of @BlakeShelton 's homophobic tweets poking fun at and insulting gay men. pic.twitter.com/pOPKFscqnH— THE MUSIC TEA (@MusicFactsTea) August 13, 2016
Here are Some more extremely homophobic tweets by @BlakeShelton . He's disgusting. pic.twitter.com/Qo8UwXQfqF— THE MUSIC TEA (@MusicFactsTea) August 13, 2016
And here are some of @BlakeShelton 's extremely offensive disgusting tweets about women. pic.twitter.com/FARq8QdqIP— THE MUSIC TEA (@MusicFactsTea) August 13, 2016
So, what does Shelton's apology look like? BS. The country star, dating Gwen Stefani, insists he was just being the funny guy he's known as. "Everyone knows comedy has been a major part of my career and it’s always been out there for anyone to see," he tweeted on Wednesday. "That said anyone that knows me also knows I have no tolerance for hate of any kind or form. Can my humor at times be inappropriate and immature? Yes. Hateful? Never. That said I deeply apologize to anybody who may have been offended."
But that "deep apology" reads like a sham, because trying to pass off those bigoted statements as off-color jokes is actually the only laughable part about this. That's not a real apology, Blake. I'm sure he hopes we'll all move on to the next story quickly — but it's hard to forgive someone when they haven't even accepted responsibility for what they did wrong.
