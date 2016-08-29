You Can Snag Rihanna's VMAs T-Shirt Right Now

When Rihanna hit the stage at the 2016 MTV VMAs as the show's opening performance, her crotch-dance stole the spotlight. But her style proved to be captivating, as per usual, and also fairly easy to crib. RiRi was decked out in head-to-toe pale-pink Hood By Air, complete with a girdle-like double-belted torso, dangling sleeves, and chaps-inspired bottoms. All that paired with a matching pale-pink vintage-y graphic top with a flocked HBA logo and ringer detailing — which you can buy now.
It appears that Rihanna is wearing the $215 bodysuit version (better suited for all those crotch gyrations, obviously), while the T-shirt option is slightly cheaper. Despite being named the "Cookie Ringer Tee" and "Cookie Ringer Bodysuit," the items are not, in fact, from the debut drop of Hood By Air's official Empire merch line. They're actually part the HBA "classics" offerings.
The tee isn't quite as affordable as the $80 faux-fur Puma slides RiRi designed as part of her Fenty line (if you consider those to be affordable, that is). But for those hell-bent on looking as much like RiRi as possible? The tee is a few hundred bucks cheaper than the Vetements hoodies she's frequently spotted in.
Get a closer look at the logoed HBA garb, below. Fetch your Ri-approved shirt in white (not pale pink), with the same red lettering and trim, right here. Alternately, you can buy a version with black lettering and neckline, here.
The tee isn't quite as affordable as the $80 faux-fur Puma slides RiRi designed as part of her Fenty line (if you consider those to be affordable, that is). But for those hell-bent on looking as much like RiRi as possible? The tee is a few hundred bucks cheaper than the Vetements hoodies she's frequently spotted in.
Get a closer look at the logoed HBA garb, below. Fetch your Ri-approved shirt in white (not pale pink), with the same red lettering and trim, right here. Alternately, you can buy a version with black lettering and neckline, here.
Advertisement