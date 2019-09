You Can Snag Rihanna's VMAs T-Shirt Right Now

It appears that Rihanna is wearing the $215 bodysuit version (better suited for all those crotch gyrations, obviously), while the T-shirt option is slightly cheaper. Despite being named the "Cookie Ringer Tee" and "Cookie Ringer Bodysuit," the items are not, in fact, from the debut drop of Hood By Air's official Empire merch line . They're actually part the HBA "classics" offerings.The tee isn't quite as affordable as the $80 faux-fur Puma slides RiRi designed as part of her Fenty line (if you consider those to be affordable, that is). But for those hell-bent on looking as much like RiRi as possible? The tee is a few hundred bucks cheaper than the Vetements hoodies she's frequently spotted in.Get a closer look at the logoed HBA garb, below. Fetch your Ri-approved shirt in white (not pale pink), with the same red lettering and trim, right here . Alternately, you can buy a version with black lettering and neckline, here