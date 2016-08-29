We Need To Learn Rihanna's New Crotch Dance

Leave it to Rihanna to deliver a VMAs performance that left us totally floored.
The singer took the stage at the VMAs in a Hood by Air shirt, and performed an interesting crotch-grabbing dance near the end of her opening serenade.
While singing a medley of some of her greatest hits, including "We Found Love" and "Don't Stop the Music," Rihanna broke out some unique choreography on a set that gave off cotton-candy vibes. The performance was edgy, surprising, and totally on-brand for the star.
The 2016 VMAs aren't the first time Rihanna has busted out sexy, crotch-centric choreography, either. The Barbados-born singer has been exhibiting similar moves on her Anti World Tour. (In fact, the move has become so synonymous with her that there are entire articles devoted to the topic.)
Rihanna's latest signature move could truly set any dance floor ablaze. If you need us, we'll be studying up with help from RiRi herself.
