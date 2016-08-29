Here’s What Kim Kardashian’s Twitter Followers Told Her To Wear To The VMAs

Kim Kardashian had a lot of help picking out her look for the MTV VMAs this year. And she got it from a pretty unlikely place. Nope, it's (probably) not something she plucked from Kanye West's closet, as she's been known to do quite frequently. Kardashian took to Twitter earlier today to crowdsource her VMAs outfit.
She turned to followers to help pick both the hue of her coif and her outfit aesthetic, tweeting separate polls for each. The two options, fashion-wise, were “casual chill look” and “dressy sexy look,” with 48% of followers favoring the former and 52% urging Kimmy to wear the latter.
As for what Kardashian did with all that feedback, she wore a completely sheer black minidress, ruched up the front from cleavage to mid-thigh, with drawstrings dangling all the way to her calves. Paired with strappy black heels and a tangle of gold necklaces, the body-con dress had some serious one-sided off-the-shoulder action.
Kardashian was debating between “dark” and “blonde" locks, which nearly tied in the Twittersphere — 51% preferred the former while 49% favored the latter. Kardashian actually went blonde, again, yesterday, as she revealed on Snapchat. The hair situation — dark, very wet-looking strands — was a bit of a wildcard.
So we're assuming the dress is "dressy sexy" while the utterly post-shower, soaked-through 'do is "casual chill," right, Kim?
