10 Sensational Dogs Dressed As Iconic VMA Winners

Over the years, the MTV Video Music Awards have given us quite a few memorable fashion and beauty moments. There are the classic red-carpet beauty looks we love — infused with a little music-industry edge, of course. There are the over-the-top outfits no one could possibly get away with wearing anywhere else (ahem, meat dress) and the can't-miss fashion risks that are clearly just trying to #breaktheinternet. But the celebrities who dominate onstage aren't the only ones who can rule a red carpet.
As we prepare for tonight's 32nd annual VMAs, the folks over at DogVacay and the Wishbone app have gifted us with a whole new way to look at some of the celebrities who have made VMA history. Dressing up some rather brave dogs in some of the VMA's most iconic ensembles (hey there, Doggy Brit Brit and a python), Wishbone polled over 100,000 voters nationwide to ask, "Who Wore It Best?"
The answer was unanimous: from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to the Kardashian-Jenner clan and more, our newly fancified furry friends beat out the famous faces every time. Sometimes, you just can't compete with puppy love.
Click through to see why.
As we prepare for tonight's 32nd annual VMAs, the folks over at DogVacay and the Wishbone app have gifted us with a whole new way to look at some of the celebrities who have made VMA history. Dressing up some rather brave dogs in some of the VMA's most iconic ensembles (hey there, Doggy Brit Brit and a python), Wishbone polled over 100,000 voters nationwide to ask, "Who Wore It Best?"
The answer was unanimous: from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to the Kardashian-Jenner clan and more, our newly fancified furry friends beat out the famous faces every time. Sometimes, you just can't compete with puppy love.
Click through to see why.