Later, also at Kris’s house, Scott finds Kris on the sofa with an ice pack on her knee. She complains that she went too hard in her workout with Kourtney and Khloé that morning. Scott is concerned she’s pushing herself too much. He suggests she might try water aerobics. He says she and Corey could learn the big dance move from Dirty Dancing Scott takes his concerns to Kourtney and Khloé. He reminds them that their mom is not 30 even though she might act like it. He tells them they should consider something more Kris’s speed sometimes. Kourtney agrees. She loves working out with her mom, but she needs to find something a little more low intensity. This is all well and good, but doesn’t make for super interesting television.Kris makes a stop at Khloé’s house to check-in and also check-up on whether Khloé has talked to Rob. She continues to bemoan the fact that Rob and Khloé aren’t speaking right now. Khloé points out that there hasn’t been any effort on his part. Khloé is going through a lot with the divorce this week, and she could use her brother. “I’m missing him so much,” she tells her mom. These are the moments, scripted or not, that do feel real. Khloé wears her heart on her sleeve. Not having her partner-in-crime Rob has taken its toll.When Kim stops by Khloé’s, her little sis snaps at her. “Don’t try and act like you care,” Khloé says. Kim is taken aback but explains herself by saying that they all support Khloé in the divorce, and they don’t want to say anything that might make her change her mind. “You shouldn’t live your life just to wait and see,” Kim says, her advice echoing her sentiments from last week’s episode.Scott’s birthday dinner at Nobu is an easy-going affair. Rob’s not there because of Chyna. Kanye is at home resting with Saint. All’s quiet for sushi by the sea.Later, Kim urges Kourtney to go to Vegas, for Khloé’s sake. Khloé wants to go, and Kim thinks that Kourtney should go with her. Kourtney is still concerned about Scott but decides that she feels bad for Khloé and wants to do this for her sister. On the plane to Vegas, it does appear that her worries about Scott were founded since he teases her about having sex and making out for pretty much the whole flight. Even so, the party in Las Vegas is the nightclub equivalent of the dinner at Nobu: relaxed and a good time.Back in LA, Kris has decided she needs to intervene with Rob and Khloé given Khloé’s current stress level. Kris tells Rob that he needs to talk to his sister. He gives Khloé a call. Khloé is legitimately excited. “This is the best phone call ever,” she says to Rob. They make plans to see each other the next day. “Dad would not be happy with either of us right now,” Khloé says, referring to their long period of not speaking. Rob agrees.Before the Rob meet-up, though, Kim and Kourtney have a surprise for Khloé. They order in some take-out from The Beverly Hills Hotel and get new matching pajamas. It’s time for some girl time by the pool. Kim wants to make sure Khloé knows that they care about what’s going on with her. “I just want you to feel loved,” Kim says to Khloé.