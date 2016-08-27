Serena Williams Makes A Sports Bra Look Red-Carpet Ready

Serena Williams may have just made a sharp blazer and sports bra the new power suit. Yes, please.
On Thursday, Williams leveled up athleisure with a hot pink, red-carpet ready sports bra. How did it look? Flawless, of course.
She was rocking the ensemble to promote Australian lingerie company Berlie's stateside launch at Macy's. Williams has been a Berlei Sport brand ambassador since 2014, touting the bras' minimal bounce and vibrant styles. In an interview with People Style, Williams said Berlie sports bras are designed with all bodies in mind — her Grand-Slam figure included.
"We actually try to design things that really minimizes that not just for one particular type of woman, but for all women," she said.
Click ahead for more of William's look.
On Thursday, Williams leveled up athleisure with a hot pink, red-carpet ready sports bra. How did it look? Flawless, of course.
She was rocking the ensemble to promote Australian lingerie company Berlie's stateside launch at Macy's. Williams has been a Berlei Sport brand ambassador since 2014, touting the bras' minimal bounce and vibrant styles. In an interview with People Style, Williams said Berlie sports bras are designed with all bodies in mind — her Grand-Slam figure included.
"We actually try to design things that really minimizes that not just for one particular type of woman, but for all women," she said.
Click ahead for more of William's look.